Sysco Corporation $SYY Stock Position Raised by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,970,000 after acquiring an additional 162,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,714 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,810,000 after acquiring an additional 146,573 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,828,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,403,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,087,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,747,000 after acquiring an additional 391,614 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6%

Sysco stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $83.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.