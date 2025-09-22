Sweeney & Michel LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Sweeney & Michel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.3%

DE opened at $469.99 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

