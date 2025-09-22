Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RUN. KeyCorp raised Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Sunrun from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Get Sunrun alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.21. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,577 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $43,602.84. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 676,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,821.64. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,180 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $36,907.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 435,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,659.47. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,538. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 572.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 71,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,198 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 27.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 711,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 151,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.