Stargate Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.17 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $21.17 million and $9.98 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

