Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.9% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of OXY opened at $46.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

