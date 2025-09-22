Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $22.95 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.95.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSRM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Silver Standard Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Silver Standard Resources has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $23.07.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. Silver Standard Resources had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silver Standard Resources will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Standard Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Silver Standard Resources in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silver Standard Resources

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

