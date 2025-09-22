Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.44 and last traded at $93.74, with a volume of 5897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.37.

A number of research firms have commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $198.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,192 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after acquiring an additional 228,333 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

