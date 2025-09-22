Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 720874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.07.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 745.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 35.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
