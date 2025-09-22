Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,902,000 after acquiring an additional 169,005 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $339.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $341.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

