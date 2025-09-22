Seed Wealth Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

Seed Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SNN stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

