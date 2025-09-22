Seed Wealth Management Inc. Has $372,000 Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,956,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.33.

Lennar Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of LEN stock opened at $127.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 4.49. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average is $115.92.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.