Seascape Capital Management Invests $6 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,000. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.9% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,780,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $228.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

