Seascape Capital Management Has $549,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS opened at $145.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.25 and its 200-day moving average is $156.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

