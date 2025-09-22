Seascape Capital Management Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Seascape Capital Management decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $402.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.21 and a 200-day moving average of $366.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $420.98.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.75.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

