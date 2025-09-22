SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

