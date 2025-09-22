Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

