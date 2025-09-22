Scharf Investments LLC Sells 23,878 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Scharf Investments LLC cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,878 shares during the period. Donaldson makes up approximately 1.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Donaldson worth $52,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $679,475,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,350,000 after buying an additional 1,430,120 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Donaldson by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,499,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,634,000 after buying an additional 290,477 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Donaldson by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,926,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $2,550,724.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,226.80. The trade was a 52.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,942.95. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DCI stock opened at $81.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

