Scharf Investments LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $237,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $687.92 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $686.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

