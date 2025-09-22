Savior LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.7% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $41.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.