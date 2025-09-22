Savior LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $98.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3141 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

