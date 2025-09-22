Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Finviz reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sasol currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 106,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Sasol by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,054,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 528,860 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Sasol by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 610,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 317,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sasol by 2,401.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 792,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
