Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Finviz reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sasol currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $6.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.81. Sasol has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 106,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Sasol by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,054,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 528,860 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Sasol by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 610,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 317,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sasol by 2,401.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 792,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

