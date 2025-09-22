Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $324.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $330.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.37 and a 200 day moving average of $289.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

