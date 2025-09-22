Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 145.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $269.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $212,739.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,167.04. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

