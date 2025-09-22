SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell” Rating

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of SAB Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.54. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

