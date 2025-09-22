S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Dbs Bank increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.70.

TSLA stock opened at $426.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.28, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

