S.A. Mason LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,027,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $1,715,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 739 shares in the company, valued at $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $438.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

