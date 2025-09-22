Rublix Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Rublix token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rublix has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rublix has a total market cap of $57.24 thousand and $138.50 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00275914 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

