Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of Finland raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $666.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $667.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

