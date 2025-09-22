Rollbit Coin Price Tops $0.0700 (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $173.07 million and $438.47 thousand worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rollbit Coin Token Profile

Rollbit Coin launched on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 1,917,847,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,474,192,460 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 1,918,011,993.46274. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.07128125 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $191,265.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rollbit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

