Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Stake Lowered by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $347.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price target on Rockwell Automation and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

