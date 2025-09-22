Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 186 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,717,000 after purchasing an additional 176,559 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,152,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,911,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VBR stock opened at $210.17 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.53 and its 200-day moving average is $193.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.