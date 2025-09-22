Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $274.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $293.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.