Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Arete Research raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $932.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $938.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $759.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $735.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

