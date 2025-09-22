Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 478 shares in the company, valued at $148,834.86. The trade was a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $3,045,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,070,522.56. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,202,515 shares of company stock valued at $448,306,941. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Argus began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.18.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $342.46 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.81.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

