Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

