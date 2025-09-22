Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $40.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of REXR stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $52.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 32.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 211.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 40.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

