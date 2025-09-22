Reviewing Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Piedmont Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Piedmont Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Piedmont Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Piedmont Realty Trust and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Realty Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 HG 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Piedmont Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.06%. Given Piedmont Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Realty Trust is more favorable than HG.

This table compares Piedmont Realty Trust and HG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Realty Trust $570.32 million 1.95 -$79.06 million ($0.55) -16.25 HG $11.51 million 1.98 -$240,000.00 $0.26 16.81

HG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Piedmont Realty Trust. Piedmont Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Realty Trust and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Realty Trust -12.10% -4.32% -1.69% HG 5.02% 1.84% 1.33%

Volatility & Risk

Piedmont Realty Trust has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HG beats Piedmont Realty Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's. The Company was designated an Energy Star Partner of the Year for 2021, 2022 and 2023, and it was the only office REIT headquartered in the Southeast to receive those designations. Approximately 85% of the Company's square footage is Energy Star certified and nearly 70% is LEED certified. Piedmont is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About HG

(Get Free Report)

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.