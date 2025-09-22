Reviewing Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS) & Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) and Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intellicheck and Elys BMG Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 3 0 3.00 Elys BMG Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Intellicheck presently has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Elys BMG Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -3.37% -1.59% -1.23% Elys BMG Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellicheck and Elys BMG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Intellicheck and Elys BMG Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $20.66 million 5.25 -$1.98 million ($0.04) -135.25 Elys BMG Group $43.86 million 0.00 -$18.26 million N/A N/A

Intellicheck has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elys BMG Group.

Volatility & Risk

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys BMG Group has a beta of 10.59, suggesting that its share price is 959% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Intellicheck shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Elys BMG Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal, an Intellicheck-branded identity validation application that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that offers document validation, retail POS integration, additional data for analytics and analysis, and online validation, and other features; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Elys BMG Group

(Get Free Report)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Elys Game Technology, Corp. and changed its name to Elys BMG Group, Inc. in January 2024. Elys BMG Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.