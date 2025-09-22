Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on REPL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Replimune Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Replimune Group Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of REPL opened at $3.22 on Friday. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $251.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $49,156.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,556.16. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Replimune Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Replimune Group by 2,020.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

