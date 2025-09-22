Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Whirlpool stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.7%

WHR traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 281,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.63. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $135.49.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Whirlpool

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.