Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tenet Healthcare stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.80. 116,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.53. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $199.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares in the company, valued at $70,337,342.74. This represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $697,093.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,827.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,722 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,015. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 65.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.81.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

