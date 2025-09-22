Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Northern Oil and Gas stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NOG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 352,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,815. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $706.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.54 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%.Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 25,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $36,288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,493 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $14,137,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,953,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,201,000 after acquiring an additional 415,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “positive” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Oil and Gas

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.