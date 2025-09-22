Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $97.84 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $109.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10. The company has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,143,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 552.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 95.9% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

