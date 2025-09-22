Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.73. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4,077.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 78.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Further Reading

