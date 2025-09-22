R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,971,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232,561 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $65,031,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,839,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,894 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $16.00 target price on Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ WBD opened at $19.33 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 250,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,606.72. This trade represents a 41.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock valued at $17,818,490. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.