QuarkChain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.82 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 7% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $44.82 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,163,113,375 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

