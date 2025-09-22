Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Provident Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

PVBC stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $227.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.34. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

About Provident Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Stories

