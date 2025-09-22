Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Provident Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%
PVBC stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $227.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.34. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
