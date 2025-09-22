Promising Luxury Goods Stocks To Watch Today – September 19th

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks represent publicly traded shares of companies that design, produce or retail high-end, premium-priced products—ranging from designer fashion and accessories to jewelry, timepieces and luxury automobiles. Their performance is driven by global wealth trends, discretionary spending and brand prestige, often exhibiting resilience in varying economic conditions due to strong consumer loyalty and pricing power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

RealReal (REAL)

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

