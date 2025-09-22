Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,358 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 7.2% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

