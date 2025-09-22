Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Invests $27,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 76 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,657,000 after purchasing an additional 289,579 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,444 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,461,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,626 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $377.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.59 and a 200-day moving average of $339.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $273.60 and a twelve month high of $378.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

